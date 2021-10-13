Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
SHC rejects bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani

Court grants bail to his wife and his children

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Screengrab

The Sindh High Court has rejected the bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani, the speaker of the Sindh assembly, in a case of possessing assets beyond income.

The court announced a reserved verdict Wednesday on the bail plea of 18 accused people, including Agha Siraj Durrani.

A special bench of the Sindh High Court comprising Justice Naseem Akhtar and Justice Iqbal Kalhoro had reserved a verdict on the bail application, however, on the order of the Supreme Court, the bail application was reheard at the SHC.

According to the verdict, the court rejected bail for eight accused, including Durrani, while bail was granted to the other eight, including Durrani’s wife Naheed, daughters and sons.

Agha Siraj was arrested in Islamabad in 2019 by NAB Karachi. He has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion, which according to NAB are beyond his known sources of income.

Other people named in the case include Durrani’s aides or people who have worked for him.

He was the Sindh local government minister from 2008 to 2013 and then appointed Sindh Assembly speaker in 2013, a position he holds to date.

