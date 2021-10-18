Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
SHC fines man calling for ban on polio jabs

Pakistan, Afghanistan only countries reporting wild polio cases

Posted: Oct 18, 2021
Posted: Oct 18, 2021

Photo: Pakistan polio eradication programme/ www.endpolio.com.pk

The Sindh High Court has fined a man calling for a ban on polio jabs across the country. At a hearing on Monday, the court rejected the petition. The application submitted by the man, hailing from Karachi, stated that polio drives have increased diseases in the country and should immediately be called off. "If you're not aware about the laws, why talk on them? Go and read the importance of polio campaigns first," the irked judge said. The counsel of the Sindh government pointed out that its just Afghanistan and Pakistan where wild polio cases are still being reported. "The virus has been eradicated from everywhere else across the world." Consequently, the court rejected the petition and imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the petitioner. According to SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Pakistan has reported just one polio case this year. Earlier this week, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi said that WHO sees the possibility of the end of the polio virus in Pakistan. "We have been looking at the trend for the last 20 years and twice before we came this close, but now we are closest to the finish line," he said, congratulating the Ministry of National Health. Pakistan has been religiously running nationwide polio campaigns. Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to make the country polio-free. The country has also planned to run a synchronised polio campaign with Afghanistan in December this year.
