Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Shami faces abuse from angry Indian fans on social media

They flooded his Instagram posts

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Source:AFP

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has become the victim of vicious abuse on social media after the Indian team lost their first-ever match against Pakistan in a World Cup Sunday. 

Shami, the only Muslim player in the Indian team, which took the field last night, conceded 43 runs in the 23 balls he bowled, including 17 off his final over which sealed the victory for Pakistan. 

Angry fans of the Indian cricket team left abusive messages in the comments section of Shami’s Instagram posts. 

The abuse ranged from kitne paisey khae (how much money did you take) to outright expletives. He was also asked by the fans to go back to Pakistan. 

Indian cricketers come to Shami’s support 

The current and former Indian cricket players have expressed solidarity with Shami and asked the fans to support him instead of abusing him. 

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Patan recalled his playing days and said, “Even I was part of India vs Pakistan battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan.”

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed solidarity with Shami in a tweet saying: “We love you Mohammed Shami.” 

 

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag expressed his shock over over the online attack against Shami. He tweeted: “He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob.  With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa (win us the next match).” 

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said, “We are so proud of you Mohammed Shami.” 

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted: “355 International wickets. It is India that beats in the heart of anyone representing India. And Mohammad Shami has been an outstanding and yet unsung servant of Indian cricket. More power to him.”

This is not the first time that Mohammed Shami was abused by Indians on social media. In December 2016, he was criticized after posting a picture with his wife. 

He received flak for his wife’s perceived “un-Islamic” dressing.

Shami replied back to those criticizing him and his wife and asked people “to do some introspection.” 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket icc twenty20 world cup India Indian cricket team Mohammed Shami
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mohammed shami news, mohammed shami religion, cricketers back Shami, mohammed shami profile, mohammed shami backed by, mohammed shami online attack, shami facing online abuse
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Long march: Islamabad-Rawalpindi roads open after talks make 'progress'
Long march: Islamabad-Rawalpindi roads open after talks make ‘progress’
'Babar defeats Hindustan': Witty responses from Pakistan
‘Babar defeats Hindustan’: Witty responses from Pakistan
Fire breaks out at educational institute in Karachi
Fire breaks out at educational institute in Karachi
IMF sets conditions to target Pakistan state institutions
IMF sets conditions to target Pakistan state institutions
Sheikh Rasheed: Pakistan to withdraw cases against TLP
Sheikh Rasheed: Pakistan to withdraw cases against TLP
Cut off Nasla Tower's water, electricity connections: Supreme Court
Cut off Nasla Tower’s water, electricity connections: Supreme Court
Nation celebrates Pakistan historic victory, SC hearings in Karachi
Nation celebrates Pakistan historic victory, SC hearings in Karachi
President, PM, COAS laud cricket team for 'making us proud'
President, PM, COAS laud cricket team for ‘making us proud’
Balochistan Chief Minister steps down before no-confidence vote
Balochistan Chief Minister steps down before no-confidence vote
Don't try to be over smart: SC scolds Murtaza Wahab
Don’t try to be over smart: SC scolds Murtaza Wahab
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.