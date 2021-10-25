Shami faces abuse from angry Indian fans on social media

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has become the victim of vicious abuse on social media after the Indian team lost their first-ever match against Pakistan in a World Cup Sunday.

Shami, the only Muslim player in the Indian team, which took the field last night, conceded 43 runs in the 23 balls he bowled, including 17 off his final over which sealed the victory for Pakistan.

Horrifying Islamophobic abuse being hurled at Mohammed Shami on social media after India’s loss to Pakistan. The Indian team failed collectively, but Shami seems to be the only one bearing this cross. In complete solidarity with Shami. We are lucky that he plays for us. — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) October 24, 2021

Angry fans of the Indian cricket team left abusive messages in the comments section of Shami’s Instagram posts.

And then there are some Indians. How shameless are they to fill #Shami‘s Comment section with filth and hate. I feel ashamed to be a part of such radical society. #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/EyJM4xsiAB — Vinay Pande (@iamvinaypande) October 24, 2021

The abuse ranged from kitne paisey khae (how much money did you take) to outright expletives. He was also asked by the fans to go back to Pakistan.

These are comments under Shami’s Instagram post.From the very beginning I predicted this would happen if India lost the match. pic.twitter.com/5v9rZN0Nzw — സ്പൾബർ കുഞ്ഞൂപ്പി (@vaikivannavan) October 24, 2021

Indian cricketers come to Shami’s support

The current and former Indian cricket players have expressed solidarity with Shami and asked the fans to support him instead of abusing him.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Patan recalled his playing days and said, “Even I was part of India vs Pakistan battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan.”

Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about 🇮🇳 of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 25, 2021

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed solidarity with Shami in a tweet saying: “We love you Mohammed Shami.”

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag expressed his shock over over the online attack against Shami. He tweeted: “He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa (win us the next match).”

The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said, “We are so proud of you Mohammed Shami.”

We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya 🇮🇳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 25, 2021

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted: “355 International wickets. It is India that beats in the heart of anyone representing India. And Mohammad Shami has been an outstanding and yet unsung servant of Indian cricket. More power to him.”

355 International wickets. It is India that beats in the heart of anyone representing India. And Mohammad Shami has been an outstanding and yet unsung servant of Indian cricket. More power to him. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 25, 2021

This is not the first time that Mohammed Shami was abused by Indians on social media. In December 2016, he was criticized after posting a picture with his wife.

He received flak for his wife’s perceived “un-Islamic” dressing.

The comments are really really Shameful.

Support Mohammed Shami fully.

There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails. pic.twitter.com/dRJO5WfOgU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2016

Shami replied back to those criticizing him and his wife and asked people “to do some introspection.”