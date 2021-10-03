Sunday, October 3, 2021  | 25 Safar, 1443
Several dead in blast outside Kabul mosque

Taliban spokesman says none of its fighter harmed

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Afghan medical staff members stand at the entrance of a hospital as they wait to receive the victims of an explosion in Kabul on October 3. Photo: AFP

Several civilians were reported to have been killed in a bomb blast outside the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul on Sunday.

The exact number of casualties were not immediately available.

Taliban fighters were not been harmed in the attack, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi.

According to the Associated Press, the blast occurred while the funeral prayers of the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid were being offered.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Daesh, whose fighters are in a strong position in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, considers the Taliban an enemy faction and has claimed responsibility for several attacks against them. 

They include a series of bombings in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, two weeks ago that killed at least seven people.

According to an Italian-run hospital in Kabul, four people injured in the Eidgah bombing were brought there.

Since the blast, the Taliban cordoned off the area around the mosque.

