Sunday, October 17, 2021  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1443
Seven of a family killed in Muzaffargarh blaze

Rescue operation underway

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Seven people of a family were killed after a fire broke out at their house in Muzaffargarh's Jahanian early Sunday morning. According to officials, the deceased include four children aged between two months and 10 years, two women, and a man. A rescue operation is underway to find other bodies trapped under the debris. The reason behind the fire is unbeknown. The bodies have been moved to the DHQ Hospital for post-mortem examination. Immediately after the blaze was reported, Advisor to Punjab CM Abdul Hayi Dasti reached the sire. The assistant commissioner of the area was there too. "The incident is very sad. The Punjab government will provide both legal and financial aid to the family," Dasti promised. The police have, on the other hand, begun investigations to determine if the incident was planned or an accident.
