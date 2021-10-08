Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

SECP registers 2,223 new companies in September

Total number of registered companies rise to 152,089

Posted: Oct 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

As many as 2,223 new companies registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan or SECP in September this year, up by 20% over the same period last year.

According to an SECP press release, the total capitalization or paid-up capital of the new companies amounted to Rs2.8 billion and the total number of registered companies rose to 152,089.

Private limited companies accounted for 65% of the new incorporations, while 32% were registered as single-member. The remaining 3% of companies were registered as public unlisted companies, not-for-profit associations, trade organizations and limited liability partnerships (LLP). Nearly 99% of companies were registered online and 210 foreign users were registered from overseas.

Sector-wise, the construction and real estate sector took the lead with the incorporation of 377 companies, followed by information technology 316, trading 310, services 209,  food and beverages sector 85, textile 74, e-commerce 74, education 66, market &and development 54, corporate agricultural farming 53, pharmaceutical 52, engineering 46, healthcare 45, tourism 43, auto and allied 38, chemical  38, transport 37, mining and quarrying 3 and power generation 30, paper and board 27, logging 26, cosmetics and toiletries 23, fuel and energy 19, cables and electric goods 18, communications 17, steel and allied 16, and wood products 16 and broadcasting and telecasting 15 and 69 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment was reported in 61 new companies, with foreign investors reporting from Australia, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Iraq, Jordan, South Korea, Paraguay, Qatar and Russia.

SECP registers 2,223 new companies in September, new business in PAkistan
 

MOST READ
Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
Faisalabad banker arrested for shooting woman
Karachi Green Line bus service to make Surjani Town-Numaish runs
Kulsoom Nawaz’s ‘jab’: Punjab to quash SAMAA TV reporter FIR
Top US official holds Islamabad meetings focused on Afghanistan
Pakistan to run weekly Covid vaccination drives at schools, colleges
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi
