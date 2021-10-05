SCO joint anti-terror exercise ends at Pabbi

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) joint anti-terrorist exercise 2021 concluded at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi on Monday.

This is the first-ever military exercise conducted in Pakistan under the ambit of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS).

The exercise focused on boosting cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism.

Chinese and Pakistani troops participated in the exercise and shared their experiences of capacity-building and innovative approaches and methods on emerging technologies currently being used to counter evolving threats.

The exercise was conducted in two stages. In the first stage, training was conducted in respective SCO member countries between July 26 and July 31 while stage 2 was conducted in Pakistan between September 21 and October 4.

During the two-week-long training, troops from China and Pakistan extensively practiced various drills as part of the joint counter terrorism operations from planning to conduct; including cordon and search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, rappelling from a helicopter, explosive handling and medical evacuation.

Commander Central Command Lieutenant-General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood was the chief guest in the closing ceremony.

Earlier, SCO two-week-long ‘Peace Mission 2021’ drill concluded on September 24 in Russia’s Orenburg Region.

New tactical and training approaches against drone attacks featured at the annual SCO counterterrorism military drills for the first time. The new tactics were aimed at addressing potential terrorist attacks using drones.

