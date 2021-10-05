Tuesday, October 5, 2021  | 27 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SCO joint anti-terror exercise ends at Pabbi

First-ever Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure drill conducted in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) joint anti-terrorist exercise 2021 concluded at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi on Monday.

This is the first-ever military exercise conducted in Pakistan under the ambit of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS).

The exercise focused on boosting cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism.

Chinese and Pakistani troops participated in the exercise and shared their experiences of capacity-building and innovative approaches and methods on emerging technologies currently being used to counter evolving threats.

The exercise was conducted in two stages. In the first stage, training was conducted in respective SCO member countries between July 26 and July 31 while stage 2 was conducted in Pakistan between September 21 and October 4.

During the two-week-long training, troops from China and Pakistan extensively practiced various drills as part of the joint counter terrorism operations from planning to conduct; including cordon and search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, rappelling from a helicopter, explosive handling and medical evacuation.

Commander Central Command Lieutenant-General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood was the chief guest in the closing ceremony.

Earlier, SCO two-week-long ‘Peace Mission 2021’ drill concluded on September 24 in Russia’s Orenburg Region.

New tactical and training approaches against drone attacks featured at the annual SCO counterterrorism military drills for the first time. The new tactics were aimed at addressing potential terrorist attacks using drones.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
SCO joint anti-terror exercise ends at Pabbi, military exercise, Pakistan military, china military
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pandora Papers: 700 Pakistani names in leaked offshore company documents
Pandora Papers: 700 Pakistani names in leaked offshore company documents
Only 7 Pakistani politicians in Pandora Papers, says ICIJ
Only 7 Pakistani politicians in Pandora Papers, says ICIJ
Facebook, WhatsApp users face outage in Pakistan, world
Facebook, WhatsApp users face outage in Pakistan, world
'Pakistani general's wife bought London apartment from Indian filmmaker's son'
‘Pakistani general’s wife bought London apartment from Indian filmmaker’s son’
Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
Pandora Papers, PDM in action, PCB updates
Pandora Papers, PDM in action, PCB updates
Lars Vilks, who made blasphemous caricature, killed in traffic accident
Lars Vilks, who made blasphemous caricature, killed in traffic accident
Fawad: Cell set up to determine facts about Pandora Papers
Fawad: Cell set up to determine facts about Pandora Papers
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, son, accomplices indicted for madrassa student rape
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, son, accomplices indicted for madrassa student rape
Pandora Papers: All assets disclosed to FBR, says Aleem Khan
Pandora Papers: All assets disclosed to FBR, says Aleem Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.