SC orders PECHS to remove encroachments from nullah

Supreme Court has ordered authorities to remove all the encroachments from the Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) Nullah and restore the green-belt in the area to its original condition.

The court was hearing on Wednesday the case regarding shops being built on the PECHS Nullah.

During the hearing at SC Karachi Registry, the court said that nothing can be constructed within 20-feet of the banks of a nullah.

If you block a nullah at one spot, it will block the whole drain, the court said.

Who gave the permission for the construction of shops, the court asked KMC lawyer. The lawyer replied that the shops were allotted by the PECHS administration. The shops have narrowed the nullah and the authorities are facing difficulty widening it, the lawyer said.

PECHS’ lawyer said that the KMC is misleading and there are no constructions on the nullah.

The court asked the lawyer to give it in writing that there will be no encroachment within 20 feet of the nullah.

The apex court asked the PECH authorities to remove encroachments from both sides of the PECH Nullaha

It also ordered the KMC to restore the green-belt to its original condition.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed took suo motu notice of a K-Electric grid station being built on a green belt in PECH area of Karachi.

PECH residents had approached the court against the K-Electric grid station. They said that the society administration had illegally allowed K-Electric to build the grid station on a green-belt.

The court remarked that the residents who have filed the application against the grid station are themselves living in homes illegally built on a green belt.

When applicants’ lawyer informed the court that residents have all the legal documents to their homes, the court remarked that if tomorrow someone forges documents of the Supreme Court Registry, will he become the owner of it?

The court dismissed the application filed by the residents and turned it into a suo motu case against illegal construction.