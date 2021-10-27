$4.2b Saudi support, Nasla Tower, policemen martyred, Noor Mukadam case

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Saudi Arabia has announced a $4.2 billion aid package to support Pakistan. Riyadh would make a $3 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan and offer an oil deferred payments facility of $1.2bn per annum, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has tweeted. The official Saudi Press Agency also carried the announcement.

The Nasla Tower in Karachi faces demolition. Most of the residents left the building after utility connections were cut on Tuesday. A meeting convened by Karachi Commissioner discussed various ways to take down the building using controlled detonation. It was revealed that Pakistan does not have the required expertise to use controlled detonation for building demolition, though the country uses controlled detonation at mountains. Meanwhile, sources say that political parties and the city’s business community were planning to mobilize support for the Nasla Tower residents.

Terrorists attacked a police van in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Wednesday leaving four policemen dead. The attackers fired at the police patrol van and fled. The police have cordoned off the area.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the government was ready to accept all demands from the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), but it was not in a position to expel the French ambassador to Pakistan and shut down the embassy. The TLP earlier threatened that it would resume its long march on Islamabad on Wednesday morning if the government failed to “deliver on its promises.”

A sessions court in Islamabad will hear the Noor Mukadam murder case. At least 12 people, including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer and his parents, have been indicted for the murder of Noor Mukadam.

Federal Ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati would likely appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today. They have been summoned for their controversial remarks against the ECP.

Pakistan observes October 27 as a Black Day at the national and international levels to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Rallies would be held across the country.