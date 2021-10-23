Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Saudi Arabia says aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2060

The kingdom will also cut methane emissions by 2030

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit. The kingdom, one of the world's biggest polluters, said it would also join a global effort to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. "I announce today Saudi Arabia's target to reach net zero emissions by 2060 through its circular carbon economy approach," said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a recorded statement at the "Saudi Green Initiative" forum. "I am pleased to launch initiatives in the energy sector that will reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes annually by 2030, thus voluntarily more than doubling the target announced, estimated at 130 million tonnes annually," said Prince Mohammed. "We also announce the kingdom's accession to the Global Methane Pledge," he added. A statement said Saudi Arabia would "contribute to cutting global methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, as part of its commitment to deliver a cleaner, greener future". The announcements come a day after UN chief Antonio Guterres said the current climate situation was "a one-way ticket for disaster", stressing the need to "avoid a failure" at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. Held between October 31 and November 12, the gathering in the Scottish city is seen as a crucial step in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming. In March, Saudi Arabia unveiled a sweeping campaign to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions, including a plan to plant billions of trees in the coming decades. The OPEC kingpin aims to reduce emissions by generating half of its energy from renewables by 2030, Prince Mohammed said at the time. Saudi Arabia currently draws on oil and natural gas to both meet its own fast-growing power demand and desalinate its water -- which consumes huge quantities of oil daily. The initiatives come as energy giant Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's cash cow, faces scrutiny from investors over its emissions.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit.

The kingdom, one of the world’s biggest polluters, said it would also join a global effort to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

“I announce today Saudi Arabia’s target to reach net zero emissions by 2060 through its circular carbon economy approach,” said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a recorded statement at the “Saudi Green Initiative” forum.

“I am pleased to launch initiatives in the energy sector that will reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes annually by 2030, thus voluntarily more than doubling the target announced, estimated at 130 million tonnes annually,” said Prince Mohammed.

“We also announce the kingdom’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge,” he added.

A statement said Saudi Arabia would “contribute to cutting global methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, as part of its commitment to deliver a cleaner, greener future”.

The announcements come a day after UN chief Antonio Guterres said the current climate situation was “a one-way ticket for disaster”, stressing the need to “avoid a failure” at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Held between October 31 and November 12, the gathering in the Scottish city is seen as a crucial step in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming.

In March, Saudi Arabia unveiled a sweeping campaign to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions, including a plan to plant billions of trees in the coming decades.

The OPEC kingpin aims to reduce emissions by generating half of its energy from renewables by 2030, Prince Mohammed said at the time.

Saudi Arabia currently draws on oil and natural gas to both meet its own fast-growing power demand and desalinate its water — which consumes huge quantities of oil daily.

The initiatives come as energy giant Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s cash cow, faces scrutiny from investors over its emissions.

 
Saudi Arabia
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TLP open for negotiations as march reaches near Lahore’s Shahdara
TLP open for negotiations as march reaches near Lahore’s Shahdara
Belarus announces on-arrival visas for Pakistani tourists
Belarus announces on-arrival visas for Pakistani tourists
Lahore sisters win inheritance after 37 years
Lahore sisters win inheritance after 37 years
Guantanamo Bay frees mistaken Karachi taxi driver after 17 years
Guantanamo Bay frees mistaken Karachi taxi driver after 17 years
Maulana Fazl calls off Karachi visit amid PDM protests
Maulana Fazl calls off Karachi visit amid PDM protests
Mardan man arrested for 'invoking God's wrath' on PM Imran
Mardan man arrested for ‘invoking God’s wrath’ on PM Imran
Easy come, easy go: Sindh wasting a million Covid-19 jabs
Easy come, easy go: Sindh wasting a million Covid-19 jabs
Muslims offer first Friday prayer shoulder to shoulder in Makkah...
Muslims offer first Friday prayer shoulder to shoulder in Makkah and Madina
PM Khan thinks modern devices, 3G/4G penetration made porn accessible
PM Khan thinks modern devices, 3G/4G penetration made porn accessible
Rawalpindi metro bus rape: Suspect remanded into police custody
Rawalpindi metro bus rape: Suspect remanded into police custody
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.