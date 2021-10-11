Sadiq Sanjrani receives invitation from India’s Lok Sabha Speaker

The chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, has received an invitation from India’s Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to attend the centennial celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee.

Om Birla wrote a letter to Sadiq Sanjrani and invited him to visit India.

The celebrations of the Lok Sabha and Public Accounts Committee will be held on December 4. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak.

The Public Accounts Committee predates Indian parliament. It was created in 1921 and its job is to examine the government’s accounts and point out any irregularities. It therefore acts as a watchdog.

Earlier, Pakistan welcomed remarks from Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan during his visit to India. He termed Kashmir as a disputed issue and offered to mediate between Pakistan and India.

In the virtual session of the United Nations General Assembly or UNGA, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said, “Pakistan desires peace with India.”

Sustainable peace in South Asia is contingent upon the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he said.