‘Rulers can’t talk about welfare state when people go hungry’

Maryam Nawaz lashes out against PM for advocating state benefits

Posted: Oct 19, 2021
Posted: Oct 19, 2021

Maryam Nawaz lashed out against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday for advocating the creation of a Madina-like welfare state in the country.

She wondered when people, in general, were forced to eat one meal a day or went to sleep hungry, how could the ruler of that country talk about the creation of ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’.

Citing the example of Hazrat Umar (RA), she said that when he was the Caliph, he carried sacks of grains on his shoulders and personally visited the houses of the poor.

“Can anyone be so insensitive that he is completely blind, deaf and dumb?” she asked in a tweet on Tuesday.

Describing the prime minister as fake, Maryam Nawaz said that people should remind “this man who did not fear God of a quote attributed to Hazrat Umar (RA): Even if a dog remained hungry by the Tigris River, I should be held accountable”.

Hazrat Umar (RA), she said, had even answered questions regarding his shirt and cloak. “You (the prime minister) devour the government gift depository and even refuse to be held accountable”, Maryam Nawaz tweeted again.

Taunting the prime minister on his statement about wage an endless war for providing justice, Maryam Nawaz tweeted: “Would it be justice dispensed by Arshad Malik or testify like Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui or the sentencing of Justice Khosa?”

