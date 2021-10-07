Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Rabiul Awwal moon

Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting

Posted: Oct 7, 2021
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

Photo: File

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad today (Thursday) to sight the Rabi-ul-Awal moon.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. It will be held at 5 pm.

Earlier on On September 28, the government announced that only Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s announcements would be considered for moon sightings. No private announcement will be allowed.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said the decision was taken after new legislation on moon sightings was formulated. “Only announcements from the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee or the government will be considered final and binding.”

The federal government, provincial and district committees for moon sighting will also be formed.

Chaudhry said that SUPARCO, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs, and Ministry of Science and Technology have banned making any announcement regarding the moon sighting.

