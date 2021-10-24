Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
Right now, DG ISI is Faiz Hameed: interior minister

Sheikh Rasheed was addressing a press conference

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Presently, the chief of the Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence is Lt. General Faiz Hameed, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Sunday.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on the government's negotiations with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan. Answering a question on the appointment of the DG ISI, he said: "The ISPR or Ministry of Information will be to explain better on the notification [of the appointment]."

"When will the notification be issued? This question will be answered by the concerned departments too."

Last week, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa have completed consultations on the appointment of the new DG ISI.

The statement came a day after Chaudhry told journalists that the authority to appoint DG ISI rested with the prime minister.

Later, on October 13, sources revealed that the Defence Ministry sent a summary regarding the appointment of the new DG ISI to the Prime Minister’s Office. It has been received by the premier.

Notification

On October 6, the Pakistan military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations or ISPR, issued two releases announcing posting and appointments in the Pakistan Army.

The first release announced the posting of three lieutenant generals including Gen Faiz Hameed, the then DG ISI. Gen Hameed was posted Commander XI Corps, also known as Peshawar Corps.

The second release announced the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI besides the appointment of Commander Karachi Corps Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, who replaced Gen Anjum, and two other generals.

However, experts claimed that the appointment of the DG ISI could not take effect unless notified by the Prime Minister Office. It was this notification that had been reportedly delayed.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s appointment as commander Peshawar Corps brought him closer to becoming the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for Pakistan.

The possible candidates for Pakistan’s next army chief by seniority of rank are these 3-star generals:

  • Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander, X Corps, Rawalpindi
  • Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas, Chief of General Staff (CGS), GHQ, Rawalpindi
  • Nauman Mahmood, Commander, XI Corps
  • Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, (now former) DG, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)

 
