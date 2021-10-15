Residents have 15 days to vacate Nasla Tower in Karachi

The assistant commissioner of Ferozeabad has published advertisements in newspapers informing Karachi’s Nasla Tower residents to vacate the building in 15 days.

The notice said that legal action will be taken if they do not comply. The advertisement refers to verdicts by the Supreme Court dated June 16 and September 22. If the building is not vacated, the Ferozeabad police will have to step in.

On June 16, the Supreme Court rejected the builder’s request for a review of the court order to demolish Nasla Tower in Karachi. At the hearing, the petitioner said that the orders were “not fair” because the residents were not at fault.

The top court reassured that the affectees would be paid compensation, according to the market value of the towers, by the government within three months.

It also instructed the Karachi commissioner to resume the demolition and submit a report on it at the next hearing.

Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Sharae Faisal and Sharae Quaideen. One apartment roughly costs Rs30 million.

On July 16, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to demolish the residential plaza. The verdict said that there is “no denial” that the plot was expanded illegally. The original plot was 780 square yards but the tower was built on 1,044 square yards. “A service road has been encroached on and the tower exists on an area in excess of what was originally leased,” it added.

Consequently, the tower’s builder and residents separately filed review petitions to stop the authorities from demolishing it.