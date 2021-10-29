Remove marquees, offices at Karachi’s Hindu Gymkhana: SC

Reporting by Irfanul Haq

“Who allowed the construction of offices and marquees at the Hindu Gymkhana? How can you turn a heritage property into a commercial location?” an irked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked Karachi authorities Friday. “Remove all the offices and marquees built in the boundary of the building within two months.”

The Supreme Court heard a case pertaining to the relocation of the National Academy of Performing Arts presently situated at the Hindu Gymkhana. The counsel of NAPA said that the construction of the academy was done on an empty plot. “We didn’t touch the original building.”

The chief justice retorted that this way anyone can build anything on empty land. “This is not acceptable.”

Hindu Gymkhana is the government’s property, Justice Ijazul Ahsan reiterated, instructing the authorities to immediately find alternate land for NAPA.

During the middle of the hearing, the commissioner of Karachi entered the courtroom. “Why are you late? You need to learn to abide by the rules of the court,” the chief justice rebuked.

The commissioner told the court that the authorities have selected an alternative location for NAPA. “You want to take the academy to North Nazimabad? Who will go there? Do you not know how difficult traveling in Karachi is?” the court pointed out.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed slammed the commissioner over the construction of the Karachi Arts Council. “It’s just a box of concrete. The building is surrounded by garbage.”

The top judge then asked the cultural secretary the total number of heritage sites in Karachi. More than a 100, he replied.

“Just 100? Karachi has numerous cultural buildings. Go visit Burnes Road and Pakistan Chowk,” he said, “other countries would have utilized these sites for tourism. But what did you do? You have destroyed the entire heritage. Step out of your offices for once.”

The angry chief justice pointed out that Sindh is the most unlucky province because its people lack basic amenities.

Meanwhile, Justice Ahsan said that huge buildings are being built in narrow lanes. “All the old buildings on the Zaibunnisa Street have been demolished. A similar situation prevails near the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, all the old buildings there have been taken down.

In other countries, people at least respect and protect their cultural sites, the chief justice added.

Towards the end of the hearing, the court instructed the authorities to provide a report comprising details and fresh pictures of the Hindu Gymkhana at the next hearing. The counsel of NAPA has also been directed to shortlist potential sites for the academy.

In 2014, a petition was filed by Shree Ratneshwar Mahadev Welfare. It stated that the Hindu Gymkhana belonged to the Hindu community of Karachi before the partition. The building was constructed for the promotion of social and religious activities of Hindus, but the government took it over as an evacuee trust property after partition.