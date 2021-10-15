Remove all encroachments in Islamabad: IHC

The Islamabad High Court has instructed the Capital Development Authority to immediately remove encroachments across Islamabad.

At a hearing on Friday, the court ordered the authorities to demolish all buildings constructed outside the allotted plot line.

“Demolish houses and buildings constructed around nullahs,” Justice Athar Minallah instructed. “Build a boundary wall around the Korang Nullah and crack down on people living around it.”

The court ordered the CDA to act as per the law “without any discrimination”. Justice Minallah added that all stay orders on encroachment operations on government land should be declared null and void.

The court has also summoned a report on Islamabad’s katchi abadis and the provision of basic facilities for its residents from the authority. The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Earlier, the CDA launched a grand operation against illegal constructions along the Korang Nullah. The operation was, however, postponed on October 3.

The pace of removing encroachments was increased after a cloudburst was reported in Islamabad’s E-11 earlier this year. Two people were killed in the floods.

Initially, it was reported that the flooding was caused by the cloudburst but it was later learned that the real culprit was faulty planning. In the E-11 sector, the passage of a stormwater drain was altered to build new structures, which led to the flooding.

Sector E-11

Sources have claimed that there are a number of well-known housing societies in this sector of the CDA and a stormwater drain passes through them.

Some constructions alongside this drain have encroached upon it because of which its shape has been altered to resemble a bottleneck. This created hurdles in the smooth flow of rainwater and the area was consequently flooded.

It has been reported that people can construct a housing society after acquiring land in bulk in Zone 2, Zone 4, and Zone-5. Then, the CDA asks the builder to submit a layout plan and after its approval, a housing project may be started.

Pirs of Golra Sharif had reportedly acquired certain exemptions in the land acquiring process in E-11 years ago. They can now sell the land on their own because of these exemptions.