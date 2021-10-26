Tuesday, October 26, 2021  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1443
Rear-Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan takes over as new Commander Karachi

Rear-Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami handed over the command

Posted: Oct 25, 2021
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: APP

Pakistan Navy’s Rear-Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi or COMKAR during the change of command ceremony held here on Monday.

Rear-Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami handed over the command to the newly-appointed Commander Karachi, said a media release.

Upon assumption of command, Rear-Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan is now Commander of all training units of Pakistan Navy at Karachi.

Rear-Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in January 1990.

The Admiral has an illustrious career with wide-ranging Command and Staff experience.

His major command appointments were Commanding Officer 27 Squadron, N3 (Air) at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Head of P3C mission US, Director Naval Aviation and Project Director Eagle Fort.

His distinguished staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operational Plans), director staff at NDU, director-general defence purchase at MoDP, chief staff officer to the Commander of Pakistan Fleet, deputy chief of the Naval Staff (Admin) and Naval Secretary. Prior to the assumption of duties as Commander Karachi, he was serving as the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Personnel) at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

Rear-Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and the National Defence University in Islamabad. He also holds MS Degree in national security and resource strategy from NDU and the US.

The admiral has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) in recognition of his meritorious services.

During the ceremony, the admiral was presented guard of honour and introduced to the commandants/ commanding officers of units under command. The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ sailors and navy civilians.

pakistan navy
 
