Rawalpindi metro bus rape: Suspect remanded into police custody

A Rawalpindi sessions court has remanded a man, accused of raping a university student in the metro bus underpass, into police custody for two days.

The suspect, identified as Talal Munir, was arrested on October 21 during a raid. He was presented before the court on Friday amid tight security.

During the hearing, the police requested the judge to grant them more time to investigate Munir. After the court approved their plea, the suspect was taken back to the New Town police station.

The police added that Munir and the complainant’s DNA test has been conducted. The reports will come out within a few days, the investigation officer said.

Earlier, the medical report of the woman corroborated the rape.

The case

The woman, a resident of Lahore, filed a complaint on October 18 that the suspect advertised a job on Facebook, where she initially contacted him.

She, along with her aunt, traveled to Rawalpindi to meet Munir. “When we reached there, he [the suspect] forcefully dragged her to his room in the MG Boys Hostel. He slapped me multiple times and forced himself on me,” she told the police.

Later at night, around 2am, Munir took the woman to the underpass, which was deserted at that time, and raped her, repeatedly. He beat and assaulted her during the ordeal as well.