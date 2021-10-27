Man accused of rape arrested after court rejects bail

Lahore police have arrested a suspect on charges of raping a woman after luring her with a job offer.

The arrest was made after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail plea nine months after an FIR was filed against him.

The incident occurred at International Market in Lahore on February 2 this year and a case was registered on February 21 at the Faisal Town Police Station under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The accused first approached Lahore’s sessions court for interim bail but it had rejected. Afterward, he went to the Lahore High Court where Justice Tariq Saleem also rejected his bail plea today.

The case

The victim in the FIR stated that on February 2, 2021, the accused had called her to the Model Town Park for a job interview. The accused then asked her to get in a rickshaw with him and took her to the International Market, Lahore to meet his boss.

The accused then took her to a room on the first floor, snatched her phone and locked her up.

She said that the accused then gave her water to drink. After drinking that water, she became semi-conscious and the accused raped her.

Rape and harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment or rape, then you can contact the following organisations: