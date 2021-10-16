Rangers’ man found shot dead in North Karachi sub-headquarters

A personnel of Pakistan Rangers Sindh-circle was found shot dead inside the security force’s sub-headquarters near Disco Morr in North Karachi on Friday.

The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Lance Naek Muhammad Maqbool, son of Muhammad Chiragh. The body of the deceased was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the medico-legal officer or MLO, Usman Hashmi, performed a post-mortem examination. Rangers’ officials took the body away after the completion of legal formalities.

SAMAA Digital contacted Abbasi Shaheed Hospital’s Additional Police Surgeon Dr Shahid Nezam to inquire about the incident, but he refused to share the MLO’s findings.

District Central Senior Superintendent of Police Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum said that he got the information about the death at 2pm.

“Officials of the paramilitary force, when contacted, told police that the Lance Naek died when a rifle went off,” the SSP added.

According to the SSP, he did not follow the details of the incident because of his engagements in the Chup Taziya procession in the city.

