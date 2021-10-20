Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
Cricket

Ramiz Raja to meet club presidents, organisers today

Meeting to take place at NHPC today

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2021
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja will meet Central Punjab club presidents and organisers at the National High-Performance Centre on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the PCB chairperson will hear out the problems faced by registered clubs across the provincial cricket association’s jurisdiction and will communicate his vision to them.

The meeting will take place under strict Covid-19 protocols and only fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend it.

Ramiz will meet representatives of club cricket across the country in the near future.

After being elected as the PCB chairperson, Ramiz has stressed that Pakistan’s cricket issues stem from an ailing grassroots structure, of which, club cricket is a major component.

The PCB chief also visited Karachi recently, where he met the city’s business community and asked them to invest in the sport, specially in the grassroots system.

He had said Pakistan’s only chance of becoming the “number one cricket team” is through a strong system which includes tournaments at school, college, club and youth level.

