Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rain forecast in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the weekend

Hot and dry weather in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Autumn is here, and so is more rain. The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab from Sunday, October 10. The showers are expected to continue till Tuesday, October 12. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is set to enter the Northern areas of the country bringing in heavy rain with thunderstorms. Some of the cities where showers have been forecast include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mianwali, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, and Lahore. The Met Office pointed out that the weather in Northern areas has started changing and snowfall is expected in the upcoming days. In Karachi, on the other hand, hot and dry weather has been forecast. The temperature in the city was recorded at 31 degrees Celcius, while the humidity was 51%.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Autumn is here, and so is more rain. The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab from Sunday, October 10.

The showers are expected to continue till Tuesday, October 12. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is set to enter the Northern areas of the country bringing in heavy rain with thunderstorms.

Some of the cities where showers have been forecast include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mianwali, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, and Lahore.

The Met Office pointed out that the weather in Northern areas has started changing and snowfall is expected in the upcoming days.

In Karachi, on the other hand, hot and dry weather has been forecast. The temperature in the city was recorded at 31 degrees Celcius, while the humidity was 51%.

 
Rain
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
weather forecast, KP and Punjab, rain in Pakistan, Karachi weather
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
Faisalabad banker arrested for shooting woman
Faisalabad banker arrested for shooting woman
Pakistan to run weekly Covid vaccination drives at schools, colleges
Pakistan to run weekly Covid vaccination drives at schools, colleges
Top US official holds Islamabad meetings focused on Afghanistan
Top US official holds Islamabad meetings focused on Afghanistan
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Fellow Rambo, seven more suspects detained
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Fellow Rambo, seven more suspects detained
Pakistan, US agree to continue coordination on Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, trade
Pakistan, US agree to continue coordination on Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, trade
Today's outlook: Security meeting, earthquake relief efforts
Today’s outlook: Security meeting, earthquake relief efforts
Civil-military huddle expresses concern over situation in Afghanistan
Civil-military huddle expresses concern over situation in Afghanistan
Lahore court bans authorities from blocking roads during matches
Lahore court bans authorities from blocking roads during matches
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.