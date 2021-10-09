Rain forecast in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the weekend

Autumn is here, and so is more rain. The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab from Sunday, October 10.

The showers are expected to continue till Tuesday, October 12. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is set to enter the Northern areas of the country bringing in heavy rain with thunderstorms.

Some of the cities where showers have been forecast include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mianwali, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, and Lahore.

The Met Office pointed out that the weather in Northern areas has started changing and snowfall is expected in the upcoming days.

In Karachi, on the other hand, hot and dry weather has been forecast. The temperature in the city was recorded at 31 degrees Celcius, while the humidity was 51%.