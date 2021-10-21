Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Race for 33: can Balochistan Assembly evict CM Jam Kamal?

The total number of seats is 65

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Following the political crisis in Balochistan, another no-confidence motion was tabled against its chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan, in the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

Balochistan Awami Party or BAP had formed the government in 2018 with 42 seats in the provincial assembly. The total number of opposition lawmakers in the province is 23.

As of now, Jam Kamal has 27 votes in his favor and 40 against. The incumbent chief minister needs support from 33 lawmakers to retain his post.

Jan Muhammad Jamali, the head of the dissident group in the BAP, said that the chief minister had been told to resign a week ago. Criticizing the statement, Jam Kamal said that these “groups” had been playing dirty politics in the province for a long time.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Jam Kamal Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United States announces ambassador for Pakistan after three-year gap
United States announces ambassador for Pakistan after three-year gap
Does Pakistan have laws on cryptocurrency, asks court
Does Pakistan have laws on cryptocurrency, asks court
London: SBP governor chased by Pakistani journalists with questions
London: SBP governor chased by Pakistani journalists with questions
FIR registered for misuse of official vehicle in Lahore
FIR registered for misuse of official vehicle in Lahore
No-confidence move tabled against Jam Kamal Khan
No-confidence move tabled against Jam Kamal Khan
‘Rulers can’t talk about welfare state when people go hungry’
‘Rulers can’t talk about welfare state when people go hungry’
IMF outlook projects lower inflation rates for Pakistan
IMF outlook projects lower inflation rates for Pakistan
Hindu Pundit pays homage by reciting Naat in Lahore
Hindu Pundit pays homage by reciting Naat in Lahore
PM suggests targeted subsidies to counter rising inflation
PM suggests targeted subsidies to counter rising inflation
Thieves try to break open ATM in Karachi
Thieves try to break open ATM in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.