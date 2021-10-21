Race for 33: can Balochistan Assembly evict CM Jam Kamal?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Following the political crisis in Balochistan, another no-confidence motion was tabled against its chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan, in the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

Balochistan Awami Party or BAP had formed the government in 2018 with 42 seats in the provincial assembly. The total number of opposition lawmakers in the province is 23.

As of now, Jam Kamal has 27 votes in his favor and 40 against. The incumbent chief minister needs support from 33 lawmakers to retain his post.

Jan Muhammad Jamali, the head of the dissident group in the BAP, said that the chief minister had been told to resign a week ago. Criticizing the statement, Jam Kamal said that these “groups” had been playing dirty politics in the province for a long time.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.