Rabiul Awwal celebrations: Covid vaccination mandatory for naat khuwans, scholars

Pillion riding banned in Sindh
The National Command and Operation Centre has issued coronavirus guideline for Rabiul Awwal celebrations across the country. It is mandatory for religious scholars and naat khuwans to be fully immunised against Covid.
At a meeting, led by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, it was decided that only licensed and government-approved rallies will be allowed.
Here are other SOPs issued by NCOC:
Earlier in the day, the Sindh government imposed a ban on pillion riding on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the 12th of Rabiul Awwal. It will celebrated on October 19.
Women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services have been exempted from the ban.