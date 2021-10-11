Rabiul Awwal celebrations: Covid vaccination mandatory for naat khuwans, scholars

The National Command and Operation Centre has issued coronavirus guideline for Rabiul Awwal celebrations across the country. It is mandatory for religious scholars and naat khuwans to be fully immunised against Covid.

At a meeting, led by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, it was decided that only licensed and government-approved rallies will be allowed.

Here are other SOPs issued by NCOC:

Strict implementation of SOPs at milads.

It is compulsory for people to wear masks, use sanitisers, and maintain social distancing at celebrations.

Ulemas and naat khuwans to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus

The government has urged media houses to run live transmissions of milads and other celebrations. This way more people will be able to take part in the celebrations without having to physically attend them.

Special vaccination camps to be set up on 10th Rabiul Awwal.

Venues for milads and other celebrations should be open and airy.

A six-feet distance in seating arrangements should be ensured.

Thermal scanners tp be set up at entrance points.

Sanitisers and masks to be provided at the entrance.

Health desks to be established at all venues.

Only packed food to be distributed.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government imposed a ban on pillion riding on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the 12th of Rabiul Awwal. It will celebrated on October 19.

Women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services have been exempted from the ban.