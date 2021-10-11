Monday, October 11, 2021  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rabiul Awwal celebrations: Covid vaccination mandatory for naat khuwans, scholars

Pillion riding banned in Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The National Command and Operation Centre has issued coronavirus guideline for Rabiul Awwal celebrations across the country. It is mandatory for religious scholars and naat khuwans to be fully immunised against Covid. At a meeting, led by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, it was decided that only licensed and government-approved rallies will be allowed. Here are other SOPs issued by NCOC: Strict implementation of SOPs at milads.It is compulsory for people to wear masks, use sanitisers, and maintain social distancing at celebrations. Ulemas and naat khuwans to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus The government has urged media houses to run live transmissions of milads and other celebrations. This way more people will be able to take part in the celebrations without having to physically attend them. Special vaccination camps to be set up on 10th Rabiul Awwal.Venues for milads and other celebrations should be open and airy. A six-feet distance in seating arrangements should be ensured. Thermal scanners tp be set up at entrance points.Sanitisers and masks to be provided at the entrance. Health desks to be established at all venues.Only packed food to be distributed. Earlier in the day, the Sindh government imposed a ban on pillion riding on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the 12th of Rabiul Awwal. It will celebrated on October 19. Women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services have been exempted from the ban.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The National Command and Operation Centre has issued coronavirus guideline for Rabiul Awwal celebrations across the country. It is mandatory for religious scholars and naat khuwans to be fully immunised against Covid.

At a meeting, led by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, it was decided that only licensed and government-approved rallies will be allowed.

Here are other SOPs issued by NCOC:

  • Strict implementation of SOPs at milads.
  • It is compulsory for people to wear masks, use sanitisers, and maintain social distancing at celebrations.
  • Ulemas and naat khuwans to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus
  • The government has urged media houses to run live transmissions of milads and other celebrations. This way more people will be able to take part in the celebrations without having to physically attend them.
  • Special vaccination camps to be set up on 10th Rabiul Awwal.
  • Venues for milads and other celebrations should be open and airy.
  • A six-feet distance in seating arrangements should be ensured.
  • Thermal scanners tp be set up at entrance points.
  • Sanitisers and masks to be provided at the entrance.
  • Health desks to be established at all venues.
  • Only packed food to be distributed.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government imposed a ban on pillion riding on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the 12th of Rabiul Awwal. It will celebrated on October 19.

Women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services have been exempted from the ban.

 
eid milad un nabi NCOC Rabiul Awwal
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Rabiul Awwal, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, NCOC, new guidelines,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest after state funeral
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest after state funeral
Fire engulfs Karachi's Chawla Market
Fire engulfs Karachi’s Chawla Market
Dr AQ Khan wanted to challenge MDCAT 2021 before death
Dr AQ Khan wanted to challenge MDCAT 2021 before death
Expert: Pakistan's medium-range missile also work of AQ khan
Expert: Pakistan’s medium-range missile also work of AQ khan
Veteran PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik passes away
Veteran PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik passes away
Taliban are the best bet to take on ISIS: PM
Taliban are the best bet to take on ISIS: PM
AQ Khan’s rival claims enrichment technology he brought was unregistered
AQ Khan’s rival claims enrichment technology he brought was unregistered
US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship information
US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship information
PM announces Rehmatulil Alameen Authority to monitor textbooks
PM announces Rehmatulil Alameen Authority to monitor textbooks
Four-year-old dies in front of health minister at Sukkur hospital
Four-year-old dies in front of health minister at Sukkur hospital
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.