Quetta clash kills four, Abdur Rehman Khetran’s son critically injured

Four people were killed and the son of former provincial minister Abdur Rehman Khetran was critically injured in a clash between two groups in Killi New Nechari near Samungli Road in Quetta on Monday night.

Police claimed that the clash had occurred because of a property dispute.

Tahir Shah Khetran and his colleagues are reported to have clashed with their rivals over a piece of land. Three persons died on the spot while another man died after he was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Tahir Khetran was later shifted to the CMH while the bodies of the deceased were removed to the Civil Hospital.

According to preliminary reports, three guards employed by Tahir Khetran were among those who died in the clash. Another dead man belonged to the other group.

Police have started investigating the incident.

