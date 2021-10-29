Qudus Bizenjo sworn in as new Balochistan chief minister

Balochistan Awami Party leader Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo was elected as the new chief minister of the province unopposed on Friday. This is the former provincial assembly speaker’s second term as the CM.

Bizenjo secured 39 votes out of 64 members who were eligible to vote. Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel presided the assembly session. The election for the Leader of the House took place in the Balochistan Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Governor House in Quetta and the oath was administered by Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha.

Bizenjo succeeds Jam Kamal Alyani who tendered his resignation a few days ago.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Governor Punjab Chudhry Sarwar Javaid, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Balochistan Assembly Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel, members of the provincial assembly, leaders of various political parties, top civilian and military officials and tribal dignitaries.

Members of the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP also attended the ceremony.

No-confidence motion against Jam Kamal Khan

A no-confidence motion was tabled against former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan in the provincial assembly on October 20.

Ahead of the session, five law makers were missing from the assembly. In his speech, Abdul Rehman Khetran demanded the immediate release of five lawmakers including Lala Rasheed, Akbar Askani, and Mahjabeen Sheeran.

He pointed out that the chief minister should immediately submit his resignation as the province has lost confidence in him. “Every sector in the province, from doctors, students to businessmen, have suffered due to Kamal’s poor governance.”

The opposition leader in the assembly, Malik Sikandar, said that the chief minister of a province is supposed to solve problems of the masses and protect the national exchequer. Jam Kamal has failed to fulfill both of these responsibilities.

Jam Kamal Khan resigns as CM Balochistan

Jam Kamal Alyani stepped down as Balochistan’s chief minister a day before the provincial assembly was to vote on the no-confidence motion tabled against him.

His resignation was first announced by Pakistan Television (PTV). In a tweet on October 24, Jam Kamal said that he would “rather leave respectfully and not be part of [his opponents] monetary agenda and bad governance formulation.”

On October 28, Kamal has expressed gratitude to all his fellows and termed his three-year tenure amazing. “If given the right environment, Balochistan officers can do wonders and have done many too,” he said.