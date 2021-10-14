Punjab to get Sehat Card in November, says Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the government will launch Sehat Card in Punjab in November this year.

He was speaking outside the Parliament after the meeting of the PTI parliamentary party on Thursday.

The minister said that the government has framed a policy to control inflation and has decided to launch three programs: Sehat Card, Kissan Card and Ehsaas Card.

Rollout of the Sehat Card in Punjab will be completed by March 2022.

“The card will cover the medical insurance of up to Rs750,000,” he said. “Sehat Card has been a great success in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its Punjab’s turn now.”

For Ehsaas Card, he said, the data of less privileged families has already been collected. The card can be used on any utility store as well as nearest shops. Groceries will be available at subsidized rates.

Historical Civil-Military ties

The prime minister has said that he has good terms with COAS General Bajwa, the minister told the media.

“We have ‘historic’ civil-military ties in this tenure, and the credit goes to General Bajwa,” he quoted PM Khan as saying. “COAS has always backed democracy with the ‘organizational support’ and this is why Pakistan Army’s honor is valuable to us.”

Instability in Afghanistan

The Afghanistan issues were also discussed in the meeting. “Pakistan is helping Afghan brothers and we will urge the world not to leave Afghanistan alone,” he said.

The instability, he said, in Afghanistan will lead to opportunities for extremists and terrorist groups which will neither be beneficial for Afghanistan nor for rest of the world.

‘Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi like never before’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed ministers to celebrate Eid Milad-Un-Nabi ‘like never before’, said Chaudhry.

The two big events will be held on Tuesday at Aiwan-e-Saddar and Convention Centre. Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a grand religious gathering at the convention center, he added.

