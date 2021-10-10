Punjab sets up field hospital amid dengue emergency

A field hospital with 280 beds has been set up in Lahore for dengue patients amid a medical emergency declared by the provincial government.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid visited the field hospital in Expo Center Lahore on Sunday.

Talking to journalists, she said that dengue larvae were found in 1,719 houses in Lahore.

Eight people have died of dengue mosquito bites in Punjab this year, she said.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said 226 dengue patients were reported from across Punjab on Saturday, at least 177 of them from Lahore.

She said the Services Hospital and the Ganga Ram Hospital had been filled to capacity with dengue patients.

“We have 1209 beds for dengue patients in Lahore,” said Yasmeen Rashid, adding that most of the dengue cases were reported from DHA Lahore.

She said the dengue test is free at government hospitals.

The health minister also shared an emergency helpline number and urged people to call 99211135 to register the dengue related complaints.

The Punjab government declared a dengue medical emergency across all hospitals in the province on Saturday.

Hospitals in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have also been overwhelmed by dengue patients, reports say.

Islamabad authorities have launched a fumigation campaign to contain rising dengue cases.