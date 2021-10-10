Sunday, October 10, 2021  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1443
Punjab sets up field hospital amid dengue emergency

Hospitals in Lahore have run out of beds

Posted: Oct 10, 2021
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

A field hospital with 280 beds has been set up in Lahore for dengue patients amid a medical emergency declared by the provincial government.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid visited the field hospital in Expo Center Lahore on Sunday.

Talking to journalists, she said that dengue larvae were found in 1,719 houses in Lahore.

Eight people have died of dengue mosquito bites in Punjab this year, she said.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said 226 dengue patients were reported from across Punjab on Saturday, at least 177 of them from Lahore.

She said the Services Hospital and the Ganga Ram Hospital had been filled to capacity with dengue patients.

“We have 1209 beds for dengue patients in Lahore,” said Yasmeen Rashid, adding that most of the dengue cases were reported from DHA Lahore.

She said the dengue test is free at government hospitals.

The health minister also shared an emergency helpline number and urged people to call 99211135 to register the dengue related complaints.

The Punjab government declared a dengue medical emergency across all hospitals in the province on Saturday.

Hospitals in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have also been overwhelmed by dengue patients, reports say.

Islamabad authorities have launched a fumigation campaign to contain rising dengue cases.

dengue
 
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away
Attack on Saudi airport injures five
Call it Qasr-e-Fatima, not Mohatta Palace: Sindh High Court
Taliban hold talks with US, warn against intrigue
Sindh makes Covid vaccination mandatory for students above 12 years
PM to inaugurate Rabiul Awal celebrations with special announcement
IHC allows margin to Jadhav, India to assign legal counsel
PIA to expand chartered flight operations for UK, EU
Punjab arrests seven suspected terrorists linked to sectarian organization
Minar-e-Pakistan harassment: Police to continue questioning Tiktoker's friend, suspects
