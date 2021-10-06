Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab removes spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan

He has been replaced by Hasaan Khawar

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has removed spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as the province's spokesperson, a notification issued by the CM's Office Wednesday stated. This is the third time the Punjab government has removed Chohan from its information wing. Chohan has been replaced by Hasaan Khawar who was recently appointed special assistant to the CM on information and special initiatives. This post was previously occupied by Firdous Ashiq Awan. Earlier this year, she submitted her resignation. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was appointed Punjab spokesperson earlier in August. He also holds the portfolio of Punjab prisons minister.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has removed spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as the province’s spokesperson, a notification issued by the CM’s Office Wednesday stated.

This is the third time the Punjab government has removed Chohan from its information wing.

Chohan has been replaced by Hasaan Khawar who was recently appointed special assistant to the CM on information and special initiatives. This post was previously occupied by Firdous Ashiq Awan. Earlier this year, she submitted her resignation.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was appointed Punjab spokesperson earlier in August. He also holds the portfolio of Punjab prisons minister.

 
Fayyaz ul hassan Chohan Punjab
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard
Omer Sharif laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard
Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed new DG ISI
Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed new DG ISI
Islamabad doctors break into PMC, police baton-charge protesters
Islamabad doctors break into PMC, police baton-charge protesters
Who else is buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mazaar?
Who else is buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mazaar?
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank
Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank
Maryam Nawaz approaches court for annulment of Avenfield case verdict
Maryam Nawaz approaches court for annulment of Avenfield case verdict
Muhammad Iqbal Memon takes charge as Karachi commissioner
Muhammad Iqbal Memon takes charge as Karachi commissioner
IBA reinstates student expelled for highlighting on campus ‘harassment’
IBA reinstates student expelled for highlighting on campus ‘harassment’
Taliban stop all movement on Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing
Taliban stop all movement on Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.