Punjab removes spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has removed spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as the province’s spokesperson, a notification issued by the CM’s Office Wednesday stated.

This is the third time the Punjab government has removed Chohan from its information wing.

Chohan has been replaced by Hasaan Khawar who was recently appointed special assistant to the CM on information and special initiatives. This post was previously occupied by Firdous Ashiq Awan. Earlier this year, she submitted her resignation.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was appointed Punjab spokesperson earlier in August. He also holds the portfolio of Punjab prisons minister.