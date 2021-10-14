Thursday, October 14, 2021  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1443
Punjab minister raises possibility of landing in jail

CM Buzdar announces Rs5.5 billion package for prisons and staff

Posted: Oct 14, 2021
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has raised the possibility of PTI leaders landing in jail, saying the government should be benevolent to the jail staff so that “they take care of us tomorrow.”

He made the remarks at an Ashara Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) event held at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who was the chief guest, announced an Rs5.5 billion package for the prisons and their staff.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan talked about how politicians in Pakistan oscillated between prisons and the corridors of power.

“If they are in the government, the police vehicles drive in the front, and if they are in the opposition the same vehicles follow them,” he said.

He said leaders from opposition parties had learnt nothing about jails despite spending time in the Kot Lakhpat prison and that the PTI government should implement a special package for prisons’ staff.

“If we take care of them today, they will take care of us tomorrow,” he said.

His comments left many to wonder if Chohan feared he was going to land in prison, SAMAA TV said.

Prisoners in Punjab have had their sentences commuted by one day to mark the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, according to a government announcement.

The chief minister distributed gifts among prisoners who won the recitation and naat competitions.

