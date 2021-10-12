Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
Punjab govt challenges Saad Rizvi’s release order in SC

Rizvi’s uncle was named as respondent in the case

Posted: Oct 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The government of Punjab challenged on Monday the Lahore High Court’s order to release Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of the defunct Tehreek Labaik Pakistan or TLP in the Supreme Court.

The banned TLP’s chief is in detention since April this year.

The Supreme Court accepted the plea for hearing and set the hearing to be held on Tuesday. The government made one of Rizvi’s uncle a respondent in the case.

The plea maintained that the release order did not fulfill all legal requirements.

On October 1, the Lahore High Court had declared the detention of Saad Rizvi “illegal” and ordered his release.

He was detained in April over the charges of “inciting” Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan followers to violence and was taken into custody after protests were staged all over the country, calling for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

He was detained under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance or MPO of 1960.

On July 8, the LHC in its detailed order rejected the Punjab home department’s request to extend Rizvi’s detention. It added that he should be “released forthwith” if not required in any other case.

Rizvi’s uncle filed a petition calling for ending what he termed his “illegal detention”.

In another petition filed on August 2, he claimed that the government had “implicated” Rizvi in 14 criminal cases after detaining him.

On August 17, the court pursued replies from the authorities concerned on the plea before declaring his detention illegal in a subsequent hearing at the start of this month.

Saad is the son of the cleric and TLP founder, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who died in November last year.

