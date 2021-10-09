Punjab flour mills to go on strike from Tuesday

Says the govt is not listening to their demands

According to the mills' owners, the government is not listening to their demands and they have no other choice but to go on strike.

The association has been demanding that the government increase charges for the thrashing of 100kg to Rs600. They also want the price of a 20kg flour bag to be increased by at least Rs50.

Mills owners say that the government has backtracked on an agreement which they had reached in the last week of September. Despite the agreement, flour price and threshing charges were not increased.

In a press conference on September 24, Pakistan Flour Mills Association’s Punjab chairman Tahir Malik said the director food Punjab had made several announcements which were not implemented, so they would go on strike from Tuesday.

The mills owners said that the availability of cheap flour across Punjab, including Lahore, has been affected due to the shortage of wheat supply. If wheat supply is not improved, the crisis will continue to escalate.

Asim Ahmad Raza, leader of Pakistan Flour Mills Association, said that less flour was being supplied to the mills in Lahore. Flour crisis in the city can be overcome, if the supply is increased, said Raza.