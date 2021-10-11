Punjab flour mills association calls off strike

Punjab Flour Mills Association called off the strike today (October 11) after the Punjab government agreed to increase flour price and wheat thrashing charges.

The association had demanded that the government increase charges for the thrashing of 100kg wheat to Rs600. They also wanted the price of a 20kg flour bag to be increased by at least Rs50.

They said if the government will not accept their demands they will go on strike across the province.

According to Asim Ahmad Raza, a leader of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, the Punjab government accepted the demands of the mills’ owners.

After the increase, flour will be sold at Rs55 per kg and 20kg flour bag will cost Rs1100.