Punjab finds another ‘fake vaccine entry’ under Nawaz Sharif’s name

The Punjab Health Department has taken notice of another ‘fake covid vaccine entry’ under the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London since November 2019.

A Narowal school had entered in the government record that Nawaz Sharif had been administered the first jab of Sinovac on October 3.

According to the authorities, an investigation is underway to find out how this happened.

This is the second time a fake vaccine entry has been made under the PML-N founder’s name. On September 22, a Lahore hospital had entered in the government portal that Nawaz was inoculated at a vaccination centre in the city.

After the news broke out, two doctors were suspended and a three-member committee was formed to probe the incident. In the following days, a report was presented to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar which stated that the hospital gatekeeper and a few wards boys entered fake data into government records, especially those utilized by the National Immunization Management System (NIMS).

At least four employees at the hospital admitted that they were involved in the fake entry. The report revealed that a total of seven hospital workers were responsible for the scandal.

A case was registered against Abulhassan, the gatekeeper, and Adil Rafique, the ward boy.