Punjab arrests seven suspected terrorists linked to sectarian organization

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested seven suspected terrorists in intelligence-based operations across the province, according to a statement issued by the department on Saturday.

The CTD said security forces conducted intelligence-based operations across the province and during the operations, seven terrorists were arrested from different places.

At least three terrorists were arrested from Hafizabad in the Gujranwala division, according to the statement which said terrorists were also arrested from Rahim Yar Khan, in south Punjab, and Jhang, in central Punjab.

Explosives, sabotage materials, computers and mobile phones were seized from the terrorists’ possession, the statement added.

Authorities said the arrested terrorists belonged to the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and they were distributing sectarian material.

Identity cards and cash have also been found in the terrorists’ possession. The terrorists have been moved to an unknown location for interrogation.

What are CTD’s intelligence-based operations?

The Punjab CTD’s intelligence-based raids are part of a wider crackdown against militant and sectarian organizations.

The department has also registered and investigated terrorism related cases since 2015 when special CTD Police stations were established.

Last month, it arrested eight suspected terrorists, including four from Lahore. They were planning attacks on law enforcement agencies.

In another CTD raid, three suspected terrorists were killed in Lahore in August.

Security forces in other provinces have also conducted operations against militants and sectarian organization in past several years.