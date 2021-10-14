PTI leadership seeks explanation from Amir Dogar for ‘inappropriate’ statements

The leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has demanded an explanation from the party’s chief whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar for making ‘out of context’ comments on the appointment of the director-general of ISI.

It is reliably learnt that top figures in the government and party hierarchy were upset over his televised interview.

PTI leadership believed that Dogar’s interview had created inappropriate impression at national and political levels.

According to party leaders, providing details of official meetings was the responsibility of the ministry of information and relevant spokespersons.

A senior party leader said that Dogar should have adopted a more prudent approach while dealing with national security issues.

On Tuesday, Dogar, in an interview on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live, said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to retain the director-general of the Inter Services Intelligence.

He revealed that the premier wanted to keep DG ISI Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed on his post in view of the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

The PM took the cabinet into confidence on this issue and told the members that he wished to retain Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for a few months until a settlement in Afghanistan was achieved, Dogar said.

He quoted the prime minister as saying that he enjoyed an ideal relationship with Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.