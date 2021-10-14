Thursday, October 14, 2021  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PTI leadership seeks explanation from Amir Dogar for ‘inappropriate’ statements

They say Dogar must be prudent on national security issues

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has demanded an explanation from the party’s chief whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar for making ‘out of context’ comments on the appointment of the director-general of ISI. It is reliably learnt that top figures in the government and party hierarchy were upset over his televised interview. PTI leadership believed that Dogar’s interview had created inappropriate impression at national and political levels. According to party leaders, providing details of official meetings was the responsibility of the ministry of information and relevant spokespersons. A senior party leader said that Dogar should have adopted a more prudent approach while dealing with national security issues. On Tuesday, Dogar, in an interview on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live, said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to retain the director-general of the Inter Services Intelligence. He revealed that the premier wanted to keep DG ISI Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed on his post in view of the emerging situation in Afghanistan. The PM took the cabinet into confidence on this issue and told the members that he wished to retain Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for a few months until a settlement in Afghanistan was achieved, Dogar said. He quoted the prime minister as saying that he enjoyed an ideal relationship with Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has demanded an explanation from the party’s chief whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar for making ‘out of context’ comments on the appointment of the director-general of ISI.

It is reliably learnt that top figures in the government and party hierarchy were upset over his televised interview.

PTI leadership believed that Dogar’s interview had created inappropriate impression at national and political levels.

According to party leaders, providing details of official meetings was the responsibility of the ministry of information and relevant spokespersons.

A senior party leader said that Dogar should have adopted a more prudent approach while dealing with national security issues.

On Tuesday, Dogar, in an interview on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live, said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to retain the director-general of the Inter Services Intelligence.

He revealed that the premier wanted to keep DG ISI Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed on his post in view of the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

The PM took the cabinet into confidence on this issue and told the members that he wished to retain Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for a few months until a settlement in Afghanistan was achieved, Dogar said.

He quoted the prime minister as saying that he enjoyed an ideal relationship with Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.

 
amir dogar PTI
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
'PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI'
‘PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI’
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
PIA mulls suspending flights to Afghanistan
PIA mulls suspending flights to Afghanistan
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
Sindh High Court wants Mohatta Palace turned into medical college
Sindh High Court wants Mohatta Palace turned into medical college
PM wanted to retain DG ISI, Amir Dogar insists
PM wanted to retain DG ISI, Amir Dogar insists
SHC rejects bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani
SHC rejects bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.