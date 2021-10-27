Wednesday, October 27, 2021  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

PSX extends trading suspension due to technical issues

New trading system DTD develops glitches

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended the suspension of trading “to conclude review” of the technical issues it encountered earlier in the day when the trading was suspended for two hours.

According to a PSX notification issued around noon on Wednesday, trading in the stock market was hampered by a technical glitch in the new trading system purchased from China.

The PSX announced that trading was closed from 12pm to 2:05pm. However, after 2pm the suspension was extended for another half an hour.

The PSX-100 index rose 693 points, or 1.53%, shortly before the trading was suspended.

Pakistan has recently acquired a new trading system from China for Rs460 million. The new system was introduced on Monday, October 25.

The new trading system DTS was purchased from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSA). Its acquisition is aimed at enhancing security against data leakage and theft, protecting investors data, and connecting the national market to regional and international stock markets.

However, investors have lost millions of rupees due to technical glitches in the newly acquired DTS, which left investors struggling.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PSX
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PSX trading system, PSX trading suspended,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Nasla Tower: foreign firm to be hired for 'controlled implosion'
Nasla Tower: foreign firm to be hired for ‘controlled implosion’
TLP demands: 'Not in the position to expel French envoy'
TLP demands: ‘Not in the position to expel French envoy’
PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum new DG ISI
PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum new DG ISI
$4.2b Saudi support, Nasla Tower, policemen martyred, Noor Mukadam case
$4.2b Saudi support, Nasla Tower, policemen martyred, Noor Mukadam case
Man files petition against illegal, commercial use of Askari park
Man files petition against illegal, commercial use of Askari park
Inflation catches train: Pakistan increases railway fares
Inflation catches train: Pakistan increases railway fares
Demolish wedding halls built on land allotted to airports: SC
Demolish wedding halls built on land allotted to airports: SC
Reinforcements sent as TLP resumes "long march" on Islamabad
Reinforcements sent as TLP resumes “long march” on Islamabad
Islamabad police arrest three TTP 'extortionists'
Islamabad police arrest three TTP ‘extortionists’
Police finally move against feared Andhar Gang, arrest eight facilitators
Police finally move against feared Andhar Gang, arrest eight facilitators
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.