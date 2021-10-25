Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
President, PM, COAS laud cricket team for ‘making us proud’

Babar led from the front, says Imran Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have congratulated the national cricket team for their historic victory against India and for making the nation proud.

“Congratulations Green Shirts. Total Wipeout. A win by 10 wickets. You make us proud. A good match,” said President Arif Alvi.

“Tremendous batting by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. What a pleasure to see total dominance. Going towards a good ending,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan especially praised Babar Azam “who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.”

“The nation is proud of you all,” he said in a tweet.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa declared it a “comprehensive win” and congratulated the team, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and all services chiefs have congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for the historic win against India in ICC T20 World Cup, the statement said.

