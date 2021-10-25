President, PM, COAS laud cricket team for ‘making us proud’

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have congratulated the national cricket team for their historic victory against India and for making the nation proud.

“Congratulations Green Shirts. Total Wipeout. A win by 10 wickets. You make us proud. A good match,” said President Arif Alvi.

“Tremendous batting by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. What a pleasure to see total dominance. Going towards a good ending,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan especially praised Babar Azam “who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.”

“The nation is proud of you all,” he said in a tweet.

Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa declared it a “comprehensive win” and congratulated the team, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T 20 World Cup Match. “Pakistan Cricket Team has made us all proud”

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and all services chiefs have congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for the historic win against India in ICC T20 World Cup, the statement said.