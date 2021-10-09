Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

President Arif Alvi to start two-day visit to the UAE today

He will inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

President Dr Arif Alvi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates beginning from Saturday, October 9, where he will inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020.

Dubai Expo 2020 is the largest and most diverse exhibition in the region with participation from 192 countries, multilateral organizations and businesses. The Expo commenced on October 1 and will last till March 31 next year.

Pakistan Pavilion in the Expo 2020, considered the largest outside the country, with the theme ‘Hidden Treasure’, showcases the untapped riches of Pakistan.

During his stay, the president will also meet UAE dignitaries, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of IT companies and media, and also interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE.

The visit coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of remittances and investment.

Among Pakistan’s prime development partners in the education, health, and energy sectors, there are 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE who contributed remittances amounting to more than $6 billion in the last financial year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dubai Expo 2021 President Arif Alvi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
President Arif Alvi to start two-day visit to the UAE today, Dubai Expo 2020, Dubai Expo 2020 Pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan
UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan
Karachi Green Line bus service to make Surjani Town-Numaish runs
Karachi Green Line bus service to make Surjani Town-Numaish runs
Faisalabad banker arrested for shooting woman
Faisalabad banker arrested for shooting woman
Kulsoom Nawaz’s ‘jab’: Punjab to quash SAMAA TV reporter FIR
Kulsoom Nawaz’s ‘jab’: Punjab to quash SAMAA TV reporter FIR
Top US official holds Islamabad meetings focused on Afghanistan
Top US official holds Islamabad meetings focused on Afghanistan
Pakistan to run weekly Covid vaccination drives at schools, colleges
Pakistan to run weekly Covid vaccination drives at schools, colleges
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi
Fifth-generation warfare targets Pakistan’s youth on social media: ISPR
Fifth-generation warfare targets Pakistan’s youth on social media: ISPR
Today's outlook: Security meeting, earthquake relief efforts
Today’s outlook: Security meeting, earthquake relief efforts
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.