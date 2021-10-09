President Arif Alvi to start two-day visit to the UAE today

President Dr Arif Alvi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates beginning from Saturday, October 9, where he will inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020.

Dubai Expo 2020 is the largest and most diverse exhibition in the region with participation from 192 countries, multilateral organizations and businesses. The Expo commenced on October 1 and will last till March 31 next year.

Pakistan Pavilion in the Expo 2020, considered the largest outside the country, with the theme ‘Hidden Treasure’, showcases the untapped riches of Pakistan.

During his stay, the president will also meet UAE dignitaries, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of IT companies and media, and also interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE.

The visit coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of remittances and investment.

Among Pakistan’s prime development partners in the education, health, and energy sectors, there are 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE who contributed remittances amounting to more than $6 billion in the last financial year.

