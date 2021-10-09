President Arif Alvi in Dubai, hot and dry weather forecast

Here are some of the major developments from Friday night and the stories we are following on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Pakistan and the United States have agreed to continue close communication and coordination on the situation in Afghanistan, security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, climate change, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity. This understanding was reached at a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Friday.

President Dr Arif Alvi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates beginning from Saturday (today), October 9, where he will inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020.

Islamabad High Court will hear today the social media and fake bank account cases.

Opposition leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz will appear in the accountability court in the money laundering case.

Hot and dry weather has been forecast in Karachi and other major cities of the country in the next 24 hours the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been named in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup while batsman Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman have also made the cut.

The opposition and government will both lose if changes were brought on the whim of a few people and the province cannot afford this, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said on Friday.

