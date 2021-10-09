President Arif Alvi in Dubai, hot and dry weather forecast

Our daily update in the morning for stories expected to develop.
Here are some of the major developments from Friday night and the stories we are following on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Pakistan and the United States have agreed to continue close communication and coordination on the situation in Afghanistan, security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, climate change, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity. This understanding was reached at a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Friday.