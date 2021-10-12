Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
President Arif Alvi appoints new deputy NAB chairman

For operations director-general Zahir Shah appointed

Posted: Oct 12, 2021
Posted: Oct 12, 2021

President Arif Alvi appointed Zahir Shah the new deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau Tuesday, a notification revealed. Shah was serving the director-general of operations prior to the new appointment. The position of the deputy chairman had been empty since October 4 after Hussain Asghar submitted his resignation to the president. He was given the post in 2019 and resigned after completing his three-year tenure. Last week, the government promulgated the NAB Ordinance 2021. It enables the president to extend the term of NAB chairman or reappoint him. In a press conference on Wednesday, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem explained that the law will assist NAB to focus on mega corruption cases. He said that the new NAB chairman will be appointed by the president after consultation with the Opposition. “If in case, the consultation between Opposition and leader of the House turns out to be non-consensus, a parliamentary committee will be formed comprising six members from the government’s benches and six members from the Opposition benches.” On Saturday, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the amendment ordinance. It demanded that the implementation of the amendment should immediately be stopped and the ordinance be revoked.
