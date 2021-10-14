President Alvi signs Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Ordinance

President Arif Alvi has signed an ordinance to form Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority. Prime Miniter Imran Khan will be the patron-in-chief of the authority.

According to the ordinance, this authority’s six members will have scholarly eminence and impeccable credentials.

The prime minister will appoint the chairman of the authority and members of the board.

The advisory board of the authority shall meet at least once on a quarterly basis.

The authority will educate the world about Islam and carry out research on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

It will formulate policies, strategies and interventions to advance and propagate key elements of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), including peace, empathy, tolerance, knowledge, care for others, progress, wisdom, ethical behaviour and other prominent aspects from the Seerat-e-Nabi (PBUH).

It will undertake national level consultations with religious scholars, researchers, and education-related entities in all provinces.

This will promote modesty, non-materialistic approach, simple and dignified lifestyle based on the life of Sunnah.

It will provide an international counter-narrative to various misconceptions against Islam.

On October 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that his government will constitute a Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority to monitor textbooks being taught at schools.

The aim of the authority is to teach the world about Islam and carry out research on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).