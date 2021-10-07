Pre-arrest bail granted to key accused in Mehran Town fire case

The Karachi City Court has granted pre-arrest bail to the Deputy Director Sindh Environmental Protection Agency or Sepa Muhammad Kamran and incharge of fire brigade Ishtiaq Ahmed in the Mehran Town fire case.

The court ordered the accused to appear in the trial court and each submitted a bond of Rs500,000.

There are still thirteen accused men in the case who are absconding, including Deputy Commissioner Korangi, general manager of K-Electric and others.

On October 4, the session court had dismissed an application filed by a Sepa official seeking grant of pre-arrest bail in the Mehran Town factory fire case.

The official sought pre-arrest bail as recently a judicial magistrate had ordered the investigating officer of the case to file a supplementary charge sheet against him, a general manager of K-Electric, director of Civil Defence Karachi, executive engineer of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), administrator and deputy commissioner of district Korangi and official in charge of Fire Brigade.

Initially, police had booked factory owner Hassan Meetha alias Ali Meetha, its building’s owner Faisal Tariq, manager Syed Imran Ali Zaidi, supervisors Zafar and Rehan and watchman Syed Zarin for their alleged involvement in the fire incident.

The court also adjourned hearing till Oct 7 on their applications seeking post-arrest bail to them.

On August 27, seventeen labourers were killed in a fire that erupted at a chemical factory in Karachi’s Korangi. It came to be known as the Mehran Town factory fire.