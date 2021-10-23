Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > News

PPP’s Khurshid Shah freed from Sukkur jail after two years

Party activists fire into air, create traffic woes

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Khurshid Shah

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khurshid Shah has been freed from Central Jail Sukkur, two years after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau or NAB.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan approved his bail plea on Thursday.

The court had ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs10 million.

Shah was released after the surety bonds were submitted on Saturday. A large number of party activists gathered outside the prison to recieve him. They accompanied him to his residence in a procession.

Shah said that the PPP “is my soul and soul does not separate from body. I have not been proven guilty.”

Addressing the activists gathered at his house, he said he was punished for loving poor people.

Some of the PPP activists resorted to aerial firing. Many other took charge of the police vehicles.

The celebrations caused traffic woes for other travelers. At least one ambulance was seen stuck in the traffic.

The NAB arrested Shah in September 2019. A case was later filed against him on charges of owning properties beyond declared assets and justifiable income. The reference was filed against 18 people including Shah, his wives, daughters, sons, and close aides for misappropriation of Rs1.23 billion.

After the release, the PPP leader will not be able to fly out of the country as the apex court said his name would stay on the Exit Control List.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial instructed NAB to continue its investigation against Shah but not keep him permanently in jail.

In July, the Supreme Court had rejected the politician’s bail petition.

