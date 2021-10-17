Sunday, October 17, 2021  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PPP set for power show in Karachi today

Bilawal Bhutto to reach venue at 4pm

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Pakistan Peoples Party will be holding a rally at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah Sunday [October 17] on account of the 14th anniversary of the Karsaz blast.

On October 18, 2007, over 150 people were killed and 450 others were wounded in twin explosions during the homecoming rally of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The attack shook Sindh and left an air of sorrow in the province.

The rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah will be led by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. According to reports, he will reach the venue at 4pm and will address his supporters later in the evening.

The preparations for the rally have been completed. The stage has been set while seating arrangements are being overseen. Containers have been set both inside and outside the venue for security purposes.

The PTI government's recent decision to increase petrol and electricity prices has reignited hopes in the Opposition to topple PM Imran Khan's government. PPP's spirits were further lifted after its recent success in the cantonment board elections.

Traffic plan

Ahead of the rally, the traffic police issued a plan for Karachi. People leaving for Bagh-e-Jinnah from the West district can take the route from Golimar, M.A Jinnah Road, and Numaish.

People coming from Korangi and other parts of Sindh can park their cars at the China Ground near Kashmir Road.

PPP supporters from Malir will have to walk towards the venue from Preedy Street. In the South district, people can enter the venue from the Mazar-e-Quaid's VIP Gate road.

People coming from Lyari can take the Lyari Expressway.

 
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Karachi PPP rally
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PPP, Jinnah Ground, Karachi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Inside Karachi’s Green line bus service
Inside Karachi’s Green line bus service
FIA raids National Bank head office, arrests VP
FIA raids National Bank head office, arrests VP
Karachi Barclays scam: Three get 14 years each in jail
Karachi Barclays scam: Three get 14 years each in jail
Kandhkot: Abusive husband murders woman in front of family
Kandhkot: Abusive husband murders woman in front of family
Maryam Nawaz prepares to share 'important information' at Faisalabad rally
Maryam Nawaz prepares to share ‘important information’ at Faisalabad rally
NAB summons Zardari's political secretary for buying dollars
NAB summons Zardari’s political secretary for buying dollars
Woman gives birth to septuplets in Abbottabad
Woman gives birth to septuplets in Abbottabad
If justice delayed, settle with rapists: Sindh child protection chief
If justice delayed, settle with rapists: Sindh child protection chief
Petrol price hike, ISI chief appointment, gas load shedding
Petrol price hike, ISI chief appointment, gas load shedding
Tarin says govt compelled by IMF to raise petrol price
Tarin says govt compelled by IMF to raise petrol price
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.