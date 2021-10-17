PPP set for power show in Karachi today

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Pakistan Peoples Party will be holding a rally at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah Sunday [October 17] on account of the 14th anniversary of the Karsaz blast.

On October 18, 2007, over 150 people were killed and 450 others were wounded in twin explosions during the homecoming rally of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The attack shook Sindh and left an air of sorrow in the province.

The rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah will be led by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. According to reports, he will reach the venue at 4pm and will address his supporters later in the evening.

The preparations for the rally have been completed. The stage has been set while seating arrangements are being overseen. Containers have been set both inside and outside the venue for security purposes.

The PTI government's recent decision to increase petrol and electricity prices has reignited hopes in the Opposition to topple PM Imran Khan's government. PPP's spirits were further lifted after its recent success in the cantonment board elections.

Traffic plan

Ahead of the rally, the traffic police issued a plan for Karachi. People leaving for Bagh-e-Jinnah from the West district can take the route from Golimar, M.A Jinnah Road, and Numaish.

People coming from Korangi and other parts of Sindh can park their cars at the China Ground near Kashmir Road.

PPP supporters from Malir will have to walk towards the venue from Preedy Street. In the South district, people can enter the venue from the Mazar-e-Quaid's VIP Gate road.

People coming from Lyari can take the Lyari Expressway.