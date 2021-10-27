Reinforcements sent as TLP resumes “long march” on Islamabad

At least 15,000 police personnel have been deployed to Gujranwala from Lahore to contain a “long march” by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as the banned outfit announced its protesters were heading to Islamabad after talks with the government broke down.

Authorities in Rawalpindi have once again closed roads using shipping containers. The Metro Bus Service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been suspended.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday night said that the government was ready to accept all demands from the TLP except the one to expel the French ambassador to Pakistan as doing so could hurt Pakistan’s relations with all the European Union nations.

The Punjab police have sprung to action after initially allowing the TLP protesters to launch out from Lahore, where clashes left three policemen and reportedly as many protesters dead on Friday and Saturday.

Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) has reprimanded officials at a meeting convened to reflect on the shortcomings of the police to handle the TLP protest, SAMAA TV reported.

The TLP protesters had been encamped at Muridke, between Lahore and Gujranwala, since Sunday when the negotiation between the government and the TLP began. Rasheed told journalists that he had held “conducive” talks with the incarcerated TLP chief Saad Rizvi. The TLP demanded the release of Saad Rizvi and recently arrested TLP workers and the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The protesters agreed to stop at Muridke until Tuesday and the government released at least 350 of the TLP activists.

However, the federal minister told a press conference on Tuesday night that “Pakistan is not in a position to expel the French ambassador or close the French embassy.”

Marching protesters and police deployment

The TLP’s Mufti Mohammad Wazir Ali announced on Wednesday morning that they had resumed the “march” on Islamabad.

He accused the government of making “mockery of the talks” and showing a lack of seriousness.

Ali said the government had promised to introduce a resolution in the National Assembly to expel the French ambassador, but it later backtracked on its promises.

As the march resumed, the Punjab Police ordered at least 15,000 personnel from Lahore to deploy in Gujranwala, the next major city en route to Islamabad.

The police personnel were leaving in private buses and they have been allowed to carry only the riot gear, SAMAA TV’s Jahangir Khan reported.

All the station house officers, deputy superintendents, and superintendents from Lahore could be sent in to cope with the protest, sources claimed.

Authorities have also dug deep ditches near Sadhoke, which lies before Gujranwala.

Farther down on the GT Road from Gujranwala, the police continue to hold trucks at the River Jhelum Bridge near Jhelum. Law enforcement and district authorities regularly use trucks and shipping containers to block roads to stop marching protesters.

Police officials reflect on shortcomings

Punjab IGP convened a meeting of police officers at the Central Police Office in Lahore on Tuesday to reflect on the shortcomings of the force to deal with the TLP protest.

The police officers tasked with handling the march were unable to offer a satisfactory explanation about their failure to stop the protesters from leaving the city.

However, the sources say, a major cause of the failure turned out to be the deployment of untrained police personnel because anti-riot officers were serving elsewhere.

At least 795 personnel from the anti-riot force had been deployed out of the force at various police stations, the sources said.

They have now been summoned back, they added.