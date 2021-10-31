Police: Three members of gang of robbers detained

Karachi Police claimed a major success on Sunday as they announced the arrest of three members of gang of robbers involved in more than 100 cases.

Police said that they belonged to a banned organization and were also wanted in several bank robbery cases.

According to Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police, they had arrested three members of the five-member gang and seized a large number of arms and ammunition from their possession. Raids, the police said, were being conducted to detain the other two members of the gang.

Recently, police claimed, the gang was involved in looting Rs900,000 from a residence in Surjani Town.

Four members of the gang had already been killed in various encounters with the police, they maintained.

