HOME > News

Police officer injured in Karachi factory fire

Three fire trucks trying to douse the blaze

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A police officer was injured while trying to douse a fire that erupted at a firecracker factory near Karachi's Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road Sunday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, he has been rushed to a hospital where the doctors have declared him to be out of danger.

Three fire trucks have reached the site to extinguish the blaze. So far, no deaths have been reported. Three cars have, however, been completely burnt, a fire officer said.

We will update the story as details come in.

 
