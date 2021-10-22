PM’s Lahore LG election talks, rain forecast, FATF, DG ISI

Updates, Asma Shirazi's BBC column and notes from the newsroom
It has been an eventful week in Pakistan and here is a recap of the news updates from Thursday night and a look at what stories we hope to be following in the newsroom. If you would like us to cover any particular story or if you have a question, please leave a comment below and we will get back to you.
Developments to expect today:
Journalist Asma Shirazi published a piece on BBC Urdu on October 19, whose headline roughly translates as ‘Asma Shirazi Column: The story of a grand household’. It was a piece about the decision to appoint the DG ISI and the prime minister (who was not named). In true Urdu column style, Asma Shirazi wrote in veiled terms in idiom-heavy prose. No one was named and nothing was said directly.
It is one sentence right at the end that has unleashed a national-level debate on the freedom of press. It roughly translates as: “Whether the black goats are beheaded or the blood of pigeons is shed, the puppets are hung or the needles are pricked, the economy is not going to recover while the demands of the economy are demanding change.”
Asma Shirazi did not take any names in the column. The Prime Minister’s spokesman Shahbaz Gill held a press conference to say that the journalist had attacked the First Lady Bushra bibi.
Some bad news for Pakistan. The global financial watchdog, the FATF or Financial Action Task Force has decided to keep Pakistan on it grey list. FATF said that Pakistan had made progress but it needed to do more to investigate and prosecute UN designated outfits and their affiliates. Here is the link to the full global list of designated people and outfits.
Imaan and Shireen Mazari are perhaps the most famous mother-daughter duo in Pakistan. They got into a fight this time over the Asma Shirazi BBC article. Read more here: Death, taxes and disagreements between Shireen Mazari and daughter Imaan