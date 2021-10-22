PM’s Lahore LG election talks, rain forecast, FATF, DG ISI

It has been an eventful week in Pakistan and here is a recap of the news updates from Thursday night and a look at what stories we hope to be following in the newsroom. If you would like us to cover any particular story or if you have a question, please leave a comment below and we will get back to you.

Developments to expect today:

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting on the Local Government Act and local body elections in Lahore.

Thunderstorms and rain are expected in upper and central parts of the country from this evening till Sunday. Rain in Islamabad, Chitral, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla and Abbottabad, Peshawar, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin. There is a possibility of snowfall in the mountains from this evening till Sunday, Meteorological Department.

Pakistan should ban UN blacklisted organizations and individuals, FATF has said. Their assets should be frozen and confiscated. Greece, Omar and Malaya are going to be put on the grey list.

The Opposition’s PDM will hold protests against inflation and unemployment in districts of Punjab, including Lahore.

The Prime Minister is expected to issue the notification announcing the new director-general for the Inter-Services Intelligence of ISI (one of Pakistan’s four such agencies). One possible name on the list is Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

Journalist Asma Shirazi published a piece on BBC Urdu on October 19, whose headline roughly translates as ‘Asma Shirazi Column: The story of a grand household’. It was a piece about the decision to appoint the DG ISI and the prime minister (who was not named). In true Urdu column style, Asma Shirazi wrote in veiled terms in idiom-heavy prose. No one was named and nothing was said directly.

It is one sentence right at the end that has unleashed a national-level debate on the freedom of press. It roughly translates as: “Whether the black goats are beheaded or the blood of pigeons is shed, the puppets are hung or the needles are pricked, the economy is not going to recover while the demands of the economy are demanding change.”

Asma Shirazi did not take any names in the column. The Prime Minister’s spokesman Shahbaz Gill held a press conference to say that the journalist had attacked the First Lady Bushra bibi.

FATF grey list

Some bad news for Pakistan. The global financial watchdog, the FATF or Financial Action Task Force has decided to keep Pakistan on it grey list. FATF said that Pakistan had made progress but it needed to do more to investigate and prosecute UN designated outfits and their affiliates. Here is the link to the full global list of designated people and outfits.

Imaan and Shireen Mazaari

Imaan and Shireen Mazari are perhaps the most famous mother-daughter duo in Pakistan. They got into a fight this time over the Asma Shirazi BBC article. Read more here: Death, taxes and disagreements between Shireen Mazari and daughter Imaan